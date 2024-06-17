Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Ituran Location and Control has increased its dividend by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.