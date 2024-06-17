Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.