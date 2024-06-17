Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

