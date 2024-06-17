Insider Selling: The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Sells C$32,704.88 in Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total transaction of C$32,704.88.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$42.76 on Monday. The North West Company Inc. has a one year low of C$29.58 and a one year high of C$43.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

NWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

