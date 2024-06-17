Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $298,398.99 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $298,398.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 449,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,146.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Day sold 20,732 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.73 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnite by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $6,656,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $4,490,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

