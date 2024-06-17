Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Director Sells 1,189 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

