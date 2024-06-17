Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells $156,345.03 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $94.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.09. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Belden by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Belden by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Belden by 1,724.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

