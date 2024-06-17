Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Sells $546,524.16 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alphatec Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
