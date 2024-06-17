Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) General Counsel Sells $546,524.16 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,050,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

