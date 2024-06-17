Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %
ADMA opened at $10.63 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
