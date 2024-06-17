Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

ADMA opened at $10.63 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,876.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 389,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 369,498 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

