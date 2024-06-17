Insider Buying: Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) EVP Acquires 4,500 Shares of Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SR stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 3.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spire by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

