Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.66.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

