Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.54.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.