Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Sells $364,000.00 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 12.8 %

AMPX stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.