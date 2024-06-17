AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 million. Research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.