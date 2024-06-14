Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 26,867 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $217,891.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,245 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 11,992 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $115,003.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 38,899 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $364,483.63.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 2.2 %

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth about $174,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

