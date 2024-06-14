Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $31.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 176.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,836,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

