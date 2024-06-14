Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.1826 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.