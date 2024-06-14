Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,885.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,555 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,891,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

