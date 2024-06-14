West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading Up 1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$110.03 and last traded at C$109.69. Approximately 106,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 174,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.60.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.65. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 6.8641371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

