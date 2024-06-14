Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Underweight

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,928 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,497,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Paramount Global by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,978 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.