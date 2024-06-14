Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $42.22 million and $2.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00046819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,141,056 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

