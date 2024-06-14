Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Vivic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Vivic Company Profile

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

