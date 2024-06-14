Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE V traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.15. 7,358,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,950. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.37 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

