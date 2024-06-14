Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,489. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

