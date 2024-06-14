USA Compression Partners’ (USAC) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,127,731 shares of company stock valued at $153,764,903 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $723,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

