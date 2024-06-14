US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 17,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

