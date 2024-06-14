United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 4,935,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.07. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

