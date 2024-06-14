United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Buys $666,800.00 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $666,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHG opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.84 million during the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of United Homes Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.