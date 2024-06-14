United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Buys $6,348,295.00 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri acquired 1,269,659 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,348,295.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of UHG stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 295.76%. The business had revenue of $100.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

United Homes Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.61% of United Homes Group worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.