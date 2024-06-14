TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Trading Up 3.4%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 470,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 638% from the average daily volume of 63,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

TriStar Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.17.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

