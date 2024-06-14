TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after buying an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX opened at $143.40 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

