The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 161.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Williams Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.