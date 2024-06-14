The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the May 15th total of 337,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $59,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.0 %

FBMS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 146,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,097. The company has a market cap of $754.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $32.06.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FBMS shares. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Bancshares

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.