Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in May

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the May 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

