Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $210.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $1,800,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,659,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth $288,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

