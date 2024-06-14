StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading

