StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.