StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

