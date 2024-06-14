Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,477,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

