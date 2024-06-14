Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

