Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £120,000 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($152,807.84).
Springfield Properties Price Performance
LON:SPR opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. Springfield Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.53.
Springfield Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Springfield Properties
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.