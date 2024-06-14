Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £120,000 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($152,807.84).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

LON:SPR opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. Springfield Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £113.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,371.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.53.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.