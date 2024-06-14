Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) CEO Sells $171,000.00 in Stock

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.77. Sphere 3D Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

