SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.99

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 46352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,861,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,072,000 after buying an additional 2,361,702 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 275,455 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 173,157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

