Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.