SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $536.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. Equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

About SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.