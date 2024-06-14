SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
SIGA stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. SIGA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $536.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. Equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
