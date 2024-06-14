Siacoin (SC) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Siacoin has a market cap of $325.42 million and $10.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,793.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00649532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00118961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00255540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00076061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,519,915,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,492,442,041 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

