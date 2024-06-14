Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Increases By 67.9%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ RVPHW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

