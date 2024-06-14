Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 48.3%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

