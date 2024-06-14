Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Drops By 91.2%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SOCL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 4,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

