Short Interest in Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Drops By 70.6%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Global X E-Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,652,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X E-Commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 584.0% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

